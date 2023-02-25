Kennedy advances to substate finals, Dolphin and Reed honored for breaking school records

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy kept their undefeated run going with a 97-46 win over Davenport West.

Seniors Colby Dolphin and Kenzie Reed for honored after the game for breaking school records.

Dolphin broke the school’s single-season three-pointers record, while Reed broke the Cougars’ all-time assists record.

“As a point guard it really means a lot I really enjoy dominating that part of the game,” Reed said. “Being able to be a record holder at my high school I think that’s pretty cool.”

With the win, the Cougars move on to face in the substate finals

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.