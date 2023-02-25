Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kennedy advances to substate finals, Dolphin and Reed honored for breaking school records

By Scott Saville
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy kept their undefeated run going with a 97-46 win over Davenport West.

Seniors Colby Dolphin and Kenzie Reed for honored after the game for breaking school records.

Dolphin broke the school’s single-season three-pointers record, while Reed broke the Cougars’ all-time assists record.

“As a point guard it really means a lot I really enjoy dominating that part of the game,” Reed said. “Being able to be a record holder at my high school I think that’s pretty cool.”

With the win, the Cougars move on to face in the substate finals

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Police identify teenager killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify 16-year-old shooting victim
Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide

Latest News

Dubuque Senior takes down Muscatine 78-38 in substate semifinals
Dubuque Senior takes down Muscatine 78-38 in substate semifinals
Waterloo West comes back to beat CR Washington 75-64 in substate semis
Waterloo West comes back to beat CR Washington 75-64 in substate semis
Iowa Michigan State
LOOK BACK: The first Iowa/MSU game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was pretty iconic
Marion escapes Decorah, wins 71-68 to advance in 3A substate
Marion escapes Decorah winning 71-68 in the Class 3A substate semifinal