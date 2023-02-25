“Just outside the seams of normality, there are also seams of destruction.” - UI professor from Ukraine hosts panel discussion on war anniversary

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening, the University of Iowa hosted a panel discussion called “A Year of War: Commemorating the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine.” Almost a year ago, TV-9 spoke with one UI professor, Marina Zaloznaya, from Ukraine on her initial reaction to the war. One that day of anniversary, she shared how her loved ones who are still in Ukraine, are doing now, and insight on what the second year of this conflict might bring to the US.

For the past year she has considered the conflict in Ukraine in her everyday personal and professional life.

Now she wants to bring both aspects together by diving deeper into the topics they started across UI one year ago.

“This means - and many analysts agree - the fundamental rethinking of imperialist past of Russia and helping it or pushing it and reinventing it’s identity,” said Professor Zaloznaya. “Unfortunately we are not close to the war’s resolution.”

Other scholars, including UI Dean of International Programs Russ Ganim, plan to take part in the discussion.

He says it’s about following through with those discussions they began in curriculum a year ago, and ones they want to continue to be top-of-mind for students and faculty.

“The war in Ukraine has all sorts of consequences,” said Ganim. “It’s contributed to the global slow-down in supply chain, it has interrupted energy markets throughout the world, it has caused food shortages.”

And amid all of those obstacles, it’s also impacted various students and staff who still have loved ones who have either had to flee, or remain there.

“When you look around the streets of Kyiv we will see bustling restaurants, you will see open shops, you will see people seemingly going around their business,” siad Professor Zaloznaya, “Just outside the seams of normality, there are also seams of destruction.”

