Iowan reflects on time in Ukraine during Russian invasion

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The Rev. Jim Kirby has had friends living in Ukraine for years, and when the war broke out last year he knew he had to help, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reported.

“Since the war started, I just had a calling to go back and help in whatever way I could,” Kirby said.

Kirby just returned from his second venture to Ukraine since the invasion began in 2022, delivering donations to front-line soldiers. On the first anniversary of the invasion, Kirby reflected on the decimated country and his time there.

“Today is a heartbreaking day. It’s a bad day. You just have a sense of anxiety because you just don’t know what’s going to happen, what’s going on,” he said.

Kirby also served as a volunteer photographer capturing images of buildings destroyed in explosions, abandoned playgrounds pierced by bullets and the Ukrainian people learning to live in the horror of war.

“It was just like hell on earth. And a real helpless feeling like you can’t do anything for your friends except listen to their terror,” Kirby said.

Now, one year since the invasion began, Kirby says it hasn’t gotten any easier for his friends still living there, never knowing what lies ahead in the year to come.

“They never know everybody is on edge you never know when the next thing is going to ... it’s like constant tornado warnings. You never know, you never can just settle down,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI. All rights reserved.

