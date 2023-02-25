Show You Care
Iowa State takes in 169 confiscated baby tarantulas

A baby tarantula crawls on a person's hand, one of 169 that were confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Port of Los Angeles. The tarantulas were donated to Iowa State University by the agency.(KCCI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Baby tarantulas have invaded Iowa State University.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service donated 169 of them this month to the Ames school after confiscating them from the Port of Los Angeles.

Tarantulas are one of may animals trafficked in the illegal pet trading industry. When they arrived on campus, they were so small they fit in tiny plastic vials.

The school said ten of the tarantulas went to its 17-acre property, called Reiman Gardens. The rest will be raised in the school’s Insect Zoo until they get bigger.

Ginny Mitchell, Insect Zoo education program coordinator, told KCCI-TV that that about half ultimately would be offered to other institutions.

