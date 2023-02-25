Great staples to keep in your pantry are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares some great staples to keep in your pantry in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Today we are going to run through some pantry staples that I recommend always keeping on hand so you can throw a quick, easy, healthy dinner together pretty much anytime.

So first up, I recommend keeping some canned tuna hanging out in your pantry. I like my tuna in these pouches. You don’t have to drain them. I find them easier to eat and what’s great about these is you can get a few different sizes. If you’re pairing that protein with a carbohydrate, if you are not a fan of just plain tuna, we do have lots of different flavors. I have lemon, pepper and ranch here in front of me today. We also have these really easy lunch to go kits. So these are really nice if you need that really quick lunch or dinner and you know that’s in your pantry and it helps you get those 3 servings of fatty fish each week.

Next, I recommend keeping some beef and chicken broth in your pantry, mainly because these can help you if you run into some kitchen mistakes and you need to try to fix them so you don’t have to throw out whatever that mistake was. So for example, let’s say you’re making mashed potatoes and they’re little bit dry and you can’t get them. You can’t save them, add a little bit of chicken broth, the same thing. If you have any shredded meats, add a little broth.

Lastly, I recommend having on hand a canned vegetable, whichever your family likes and making sure you’re looking for a either low sodium or no salt added variety. A canned fruit. And here we are looking for fruits. I like fruits canned in 100% juice, but really what you’re trying to avoid is that fruit that is packed in heavy syrup. I also recommend having at least one kind of bean on hand, because these are a really great high fiber, high protein way to stretch any meal.

If you want any recipes using any of these items, you can head to fairway.com.

