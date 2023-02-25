Dubuque Senior takes down Muscatine 78-38 in substate semifinals

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Rams have won seven in a row to put themselves one game away from the state tournament.

Senior never trailed the Muskies, getting 15 points from Jacob Williams.

The Rams got contributions from seniors Hayden Jacobsmeier and Davonta Jackson on their way to the 40-point win.

Senior will take on Pleasant Valley in the substate finals.

