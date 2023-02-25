Show You Care
A beautiful spring like weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A warmer pattern is slowly starting to take shape across Eastern Iowa!

Today

We’ll wake up to a  mix of sun and clouds across Eastern Iowa Saturday morning along with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The few clouds we have this morning will move east, leaving behind plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs today will be seasonal in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight will be quiet with lows cooling into the teens and 20s.

A beautiful spring like weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday & Monday

Sunday will be very spring like with warmer high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. However, a low pressure system will move in Sunday night bringing widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms to Eastern Iowa Sunday night and potentially through early Monday afternoon. There is a small chance that a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe with heavy rain, high winds with gusts higher than 50 possible, and hail.

Showers and Thunderstorms Sunday night & Monday
Showers and Thunderstorms Sunday night & Monday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Next Week

Temperatures will stay mild in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday as we end February and begin March. We’ll stay in the 30s and 40s through next weekend with chances for rain and snow Wednesday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s most nights.

