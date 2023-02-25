Show You Care
Another mild day Sunday, showers and storms to follow

Temperatures stay warmer on Sunday before showers and storms move in.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our pleasant weekend continues on Sunday, but a large storm system moves into the region late in the day.

Tonight, expect lows to fall into the upper 10s and low 20s under mostly clear skies, with sunshine likely on Sunday. Warmer air will be pushing into the state ahead of the storm system, allowing highs to reach the 40s for most, with a few 50s possible.

Showers and storms are a near guarantee Sunday night, with chances increasing after about 7 or 8 o’clock and lasting into the first half of Monday. Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy, wind-driven rain is quite possible. Rainfall totals could exceed 1 inch in many locations. Winds will shift to the northwest and stay strong through the rest of the day, even after precipitation exits by early afternoon.

Another disturbance brings a rain and snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday, and some slightly cooler air behind it. Like clockwork, though, we see temperatures bounce back again by next weekend, continuing a recent trend.

