Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for child endangerment and neglect after her 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital.

On January 5th, officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street for a report of a medical emergency. Responders were informed that a 1-year-old was having trouble breathing and suffering from burns.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the 1-year-old child had ingested Drano cleaner and was saturated in the liquid as well. The child was rushed to Allen Hospital and then later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of severe burns and internal injuries.

While responding, officers observed narcotics baggies and razor blades in plain view of the residence. The baggies were found to have contained methamphetamine.

Kayla Tiefel was charged with Child Endagerment (meth exposure), Neglect of a Dependent Person, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.