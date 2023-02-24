Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ukrainian refugee in Iowa shares her story ahead of one-year mark of Russian invasion

Alina Poznanska is a mother of two. Her husband stayed in Ukraine.
Alina Poznanska is a mother of two. Her husband stayed in Ukraine.(KCCI)
By Kayla James
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Alina Poznanska is a mother of two. She and her children are Ukrainian refugees calling Iowa home for now. She is sharing what her country is going through a year since the Russian invasion.

Poznanska’s husband had to stay in Ukraine, but she is hopeful she and her kids will be able to reunite with him soon.

Poznanska says she didn’t want to believe Russia would start a war. Just hours after troops invaded, she called her mom who lives 15 miles from the Russian border.

“She told me that, ‘I’m in the basement and there are hundreds of tanks who just moved through our village,’” Poznanska said.

Poznanska’s husband convinced her to take the kids to Iowa, where she had stayed as part of an exchange program in 2009. Her host, Carol, opened her home once again.

Poznanska is working to educate people about Ukraine, speaking to a room of people on Thursday night, answering questions.

“I can be the voice of my country,” Poznanska said. “We have to prove again that we’re an independent nation. That we’re fighting for this democracy and for independence.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Greg Davis
Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Wind will pick up speed today, dropping temperatures and causing surfaces to refreeze.
Temperatures drop as the wind picks up today, a little more snow possible tomorrow