Two vehicle crash in Dubuque County sends one to hospital

Dubuque County Sheriff's Office
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As Deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office were heading to a call, they came across a two vehicle crash on Lake Eleanor Road. This was at 11:39 p.m. Thursday night in the 10,000 block, not far from Highway 151 and the Southwest Arterial.

Deputies found two vehicles that had both been driving eastbound crashed when one of them went off the road on curve while passing the other.

The vehicle that tried to pass, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, went into a field right away. Emergency responders took the driver to MercyOne Dubuque, before the person was then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The other vehicle, a GMC Yukon, was able to drive a little farther before going into the ditch and rolling. That driver refused treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the crash.

