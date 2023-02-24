Senate hearing held for Gov. Reynolds’ education bill that would restrict LGBTQ concepts in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Lawmakers are hearing from Iowans about proposed legislation that calls for educational restrictions for LGBTQ students.

Senate Study Bill 1145, which was proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month, would set new standards for what students can and can’t learn. It also establishes more control for parents over their children’s education.

Republicans say the bill gives parents more rights, Democrats say the bill is cruel and unconstitutional.

“To put it simply this bill stinks, it’s anti-student,” said Becky Tayler, executive director of Iowa Safe Schools.

Tayler is worried about LGBTQ students. She was one of many people asking the Senate education subcommittee to back off of new legislation that could restrict their education.

“Classroom materials should be curated by our education professionals, not politicians,” Tayler said.

The Senate bill includes multiple changes for educators. It calls for new age restrictions on discussions with transgender students. It limits discussion of the HPV vaccine. It allows for more parental scrutiny of library books. It prohibits teachers from using nicknames for students other than what’s on their birth certificate.

One 11-year-old student spoke at the hearing.

“It’s important to let kids decide when and how they come out. Don’t’ erase me or my experience banning language or books. Don’t erase my queer friends or our queer heroes. We deserve the right to be who we are when we are ready at home and school and everywhere in between,” said Noa Mciur.

But one supporter of the bill says it’s important for parents to have the final say on their kids’ education.

“One of the things we appreciate is the provision of the bill that requires schools to notify parents if their child expresses a gender identity different from their biological sex. Parents need to be able to intervene and protect their children from going down a dangerous path,” said Ryan Benn with the Family Leader.

Lawmakers are split along party lines on the controversy.

“Currently, a lot of these subjects are not being discussed in your lower elementary, and I don’t think they should be discussed in your lower elementary,” said Sen. Lynn Evans, aRepublican from Cherokee.

“A kid who may be trans or who may be wondering whether he’s trans has to be handled with a scalpel not a meat cleaver. This bill is a meat cleaver,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, a Democrat from Story County.

The bill now heads to a full Senate committee and possibly to the Senate floor for debate. The Iowa House is working on a similar bill.

