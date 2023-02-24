Possible harsher sentence for man convicted of shooting deputy after swearing at him in court

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy while robbing a gas station could receive a harsher prison sentence for his comments in court.

A jury convicted Stanley Donahue on 10 charges including attempted murder for shooting Deputy Will Halverson. While Donahue was leaving the court, he swore at the Deputy and the Deputy’s family.

“It should of been worse than what it was. F*** you,” is what Donahue said while walking out of the court following his conviction. Someone returned the swear back to him.

Donahue shot Deputy Halverson seven times while responding to an armed robbery at the Casey’s in Coggon in June of 2021.

Halverson has since recovered and testified in court for the prosecution.

Court documents show Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks will ask the judge to run consecutive sentences. This will total 107 years.

Maybanks said several media outlets, audience members, and law enforcement heard the exchange. He calls it an ‘aggravating factor’ in his sentencing.

Donahue is set to be sentenced on May 5th at 10:30 a.m. in the Linn County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.