Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Possible harsher sentence for man convicted of shooting deputy after swearing at him in court

A jury found Stanley Donahue guilty on all counts. He was charged with attempted murder and...
A jury found Stanley Donahue guilty on all counts. He was charged with attempted murder and robbery after robbing a Casey's General Store in Coggon in June 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy while robbing a gas station could receive a harsher prison sentence for his comments in court.

A jury convicted Stanley Donahue on 10 charges including attempted murder for shooting Deputy Will Halverson. While Donahue was leaving the court, he swore at the Deputy and the Deputy’s family.

“It should of been worse than what it was. F*** you,” is what Donahue said while walking out of the court following his conviction. Someone returned the swear back to him.

Donahue shot Deputy Halverson seven times while responding to an armed robbery at the Casey’s in Coggon in June of 2021.

Halverson has since recovered and testified in court for the prosecution.

Court documents show Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks will ask the judge to run consecutive sentences. This will total 107 years.

Maybanks said several media outlets, audience members, and law enforcement heard the exchange. He calls it an ‘aggravating factor’ in his sentencing.

Donahue is set to be sentenced on May 5th at 10:30 a.m. in the Linn County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Greg Davis
Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Wind will pick up speed today, dropping temperatures and causing surfaces to refreeze.
Temperatures drop as the wind picks up today, a little more snow possible tomorrow