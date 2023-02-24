Show You Care
North Linn and Regina win regional finals, make return trips to state

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn didn’t have much trouble with Montezuma, winning 69-40 and advancing to the 1A state tournament.

It wasn’t as easy in 2A for Regina, but the Regals pulled out a 55-54 win over Mediapolis thanks to a late overtime layup by Alli Clark.

Both squads will headline the state tournament next week in Des Moines.

