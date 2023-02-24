Show You Care
Marion escapes Decorah winning 71-68 in the Class 3A substate semifinal

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion boys basketball team held on to beat Decorah 71-68 in the Class 3A-4 substate semifinal Thursday evening at Marion High School.

The Vikings tried for the three-pointer to tie up the game in the final seconds, but it was off the mark. Decorah finishes the season 14-8 overall.

Marion will face Charles City on Monday, Feb. 27 at Waterloo East High School.

