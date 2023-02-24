Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Police identify teenager killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify 16-year-old shooting victim
Greg Davis
Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend

Latest News

Kayla Tiefel
Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner
Ice methamphetamine
11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood