Local groups react to shots-fired data

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people have been hurt by gunfire in Cedar Rapids so far this year than in the last two years by the end of February. That’s according to data TV-9 received from CRPD highlighting incidents so far this year, compared to a similar timeline in previous years.

Area groups both for and against change in gun laws have various reactions.

President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, Dave Funk, looks at shots-fired data and advocates for change. He says if more people without records had guns, they could better protect themselves. That’s why the IFC supports second amendment rights and law enforcement.

“Guns aren’t the problem, it’s people’s inability to defend themselves that’s the problem,” said Funk. “One of the things we in IFC stand for regularly is that we have enough laws on the book, just enforce enforce the ones that are there.”

So far in 2023, Cedar Rapids police have reported 14 shots-fired incidents. 5 of those resulted in injuries and 3 in death.

shots fired stats Cedar Rapids (KCRG)

Other groups like Moms Demand Action say these numbers need to go down by enforcing stricter gun laws. On Monday, the Iowa chapter posted on Facebook - asking followers to join their mission in ending gun violence by changing state gun laws.

As for surrounding law enforcement agencies, they want to remind residents on their efforts to ensure safety.

“It’s easy just nation-wide to see the trends increase and you automatically question your own safety whether you live in a rural area somewhere in Johnson County or you live in a big metropolitan area,” said Johnson County Public Information Officer, Alissa Schuerer. “We would increase patrol in those areas to try and determine if there’s a pattern, if we can find suspects. So I guess when it comes down to gun violence and shots fired, those are number one priority at the sheriff’s office.”

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman told us in a written statement:

“Comparing the numbers for January and February 2023, against the previous five years, shows shots-fired incidents at similar levels to previous years. The Cedar Rapids Police Department finds ANY level of gun violence unacceptable and what stands out to me this year above others, is the number of victims injured or killed by gunfire. Most of these events are targeted and carried out between parties known to each other. Out of 8 shots-fired incidents this month alone, our city has seen five injured and two killed. This is tragic and follows the unfortunate, continued national rise of gun violence.

“Locally, CRPD officers continue our efforts to recognize, prevent and investigate violent behavior patterns before they turn to criminal activity. We also fully support the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) initiative. The GVI is a three-pronged effort involving law-enforcement and the judicial system, community non-profits, and a group of individuals delivering notifications and offers of assistance to the groups in our city who are most likely to be involved in this this type of violence.

“Finally, I’m calling on everyone to speak up when they see violence in the community. Call 911 immediately. Help us bring justice to the victims. Witnesses are the most effective tool we have in convicting those individuals who choose to engage in gun violence. Violence and problem-solving with a firearm is never the right answer. We must work with each other to identify, address and re-direct violence before it takes another life.”

