Light snow this afternoon with yet another mild weekend to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mild weekend awaits us yet again with the chance for a dusting of snow ahead of it.

Some light, scattered snow showers will lead to minor snowfall accumulations this afternoon and evening. While some could accumulate, totals largely look to stay below an inch. The most likely area to experience light snow is I-80 and points to the north especially. The snow should move out by 9 or 10 pm. Snow will be able to melt off quickly as we head into yet another mild weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Expected snowfall for Friday, February 24th, 2023. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: It’s another good one! This makes three nice weekends in a row here in eastern Iowa and there’s no reason to think this one won’t repeat. Plan on highs around 40 tomorrow as early scattered clouds give way to some sunshine. On Sunday, highs will make a deep run into the 40s, with some 50s also possible in spots. Clouds will begin to build in late ahead of our next system.

THE NEXT SYSTEM: Starting late Sunday night, expect a chance of thunderstorms, which should become widespread going into Monday morning. Any of these storms may be capable of heavy downpours and small hail. At this time, rainfall totals over a half-inch appear likely. In addition, if dew points reach 50+ degrees Monday afternoon, which is possible in spots, we cannot rule out some strong or even severe storms re-developing during that time. This system is also very wound up, so even in the absence of severe weather, gusts of 50+ mph seem plausible and will be something to watch as it develops.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid for 6am Monday, February 27th, 2023. (KCRG)

BEYOND: There is a system showing up in the extended forecast about every other day, which is pretty typical for an active March pattern. Yes, 2023 is flying right along and March starts Wednesday, like a lion as the saying goes. The good news is that many days are in the 30s/40s at this range with no sign of subzero air next week. As for the details on those systems, it’s tough to discern anything this far out aside from the chances of precipitation. We’ll take one system at a time and provide updates as we go!

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.