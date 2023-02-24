Light snow possible this afternoon, another nice weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to bring a round of light snow to the area this afternoon and evening. Amounts overall look light and should stay in the trace-1″ range for many of us. The most likely area to experience light snow is I-80 and points to the north especially. The snow should move out by 9 or 10 pm.

Expected snowfall for Friday, February 24th, 2023. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: It’s another good one! This makes three nice weekends in a row here in eastern Iowa and there’s no reason to think this one won’t repeat. Plan on highs around 40 tomorrow as early scattered clouds give way to some sunshine. On Sunday, highs will make a deep run into the 40s, with some 50s also possible in spots.

THE NEXT SYSTEM: Starting late Sunday night, expect a chance of thunderstorms, which should become widespread going into Monday morning. Any of these storms may be capable of heavy downpours and small hail. At this time, rainfall totals over a half-inch appear likely. In addition, if dew points reach 50+ degrees Monday afternoon, which is possible in spots, we cannot rule out some strong or even severe storms re-developing during that time. This system is also very wound up, so even in the absence of severe weather, gusts of 50+ mph seem plausible and will be something to watch as it develops.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid for 6am Monday, February 27th, 2023. (KCRG)

BEYOND: There is a system showing up in the extended forecast about every other day, which is pretty typical for an active March pattern. Yes, 2023 is flying right along and March starts Wednesday. The good news is that many days are in the 30s/40s at this range with no sign of subzero air next week. As for the details on those systems, it’s tough to discern anything this far out aside from the chances of precipitation. We’ll take one system at a time and provide updates as we go!

