Iowa to end mandatory COVID-19 reporting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of April 1st, 2023, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will no longer require positive COVID tests to be reported to the Iowa Public Health Division.

Iowa officials plan to remove the Covid-19 reporting dashboard from the Health and Human Services website. Instead, it will incorporate the data into a weekly report detailing respiratory viruses.

The state began reporting all Covid-19 test results to the Public Health division and the CDC in March of 2020.

