Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Services are looking to locate the owner of a dog following a report of a person being bit on Thursday.

According to Iowa City Animal Services, the bite occurred around 5:30 pm in the 500 block of E. Burlington St. The victim reported being bit as they passed the dog while entering a nearby store.

The dog is described as a black and brown Australian Shepherd type.

Iowa City Animal Services is simply looking to locate the owner of the dog for information regarding its rabies vaccination history. Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

