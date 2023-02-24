Former UIHC social worker license suspended indefinitely for sexual relationship with patient

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former social worker at the University of Iowa Clinics and Hospitals accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient can no longer practice in the state of Iowa for at least 90 days.

James Burkhalter’s license was suspended indefinitely by the Iowa Board of Social Work last Friday. A search warrant for Burkahlter’s phone said the victim initially reported sexual misconduct to the hospital in 2021, but Burkhalter wasn’t fired until May 2022. The Iowa Capitol Dispatch first reported the allegation in December 2022.

Sexual Exploitation by a counselor or therapist can be a felony and can carry up to 5 years in prison or a misdemeanor with up to 30 days in prison.

According to the search warrant, police say the victim told hospital staff about having a sexual interaction with a social worker named James Burkhalter in December 2021. UIHC conducted an internal investigation, where Burkhalter denied any sexual interactions. He was allowed to keep his job, but UIHC asked him to stop all contact with the victim. Court documents show the incident was never reported to law enforcement.

In May 2022, the victim told another therapist at UIHC she had recent sexual contact with Burkhalter. Then, UIHC contacted law enforcement. Law enforcement, then, investigated and discovered explicit text messages between Burkhalter and the patient as recently as April of 2022.

TV9 reached out to Burkhalter, who didn’t respond.

Laura Shoemaker, who is a spokesperson for UIHC, said it can’t provide any specific comment on this topic because it is a legal/HR matter in an email. However, she said the standard process for employee concerns includes contacting law enforcement and licensing boards when appropriate.

“UI Health Care’s standard process for current employee concerns would be to conduct an investigation and make the appropriate reports to licensing boards and/or law enforcement as applicable,” she wrote. “If a complaint is raised about a former employee, UI Health Care takes steps to make sure the appropriate external authorities are alerted when warranted.”

Burkhalter in this case hasn’t been charged as of Friday. He can earn his license back, according to the settlement agreement, after 90 days and completion of different evaluations and courses. Then, he could practice on probation for three years with a list of restrictions.

