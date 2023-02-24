Dubuque resident working to clean the ice of their sidewalks and driveways

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people in Dubuque spent Thursday scraping the fresh coat of ice left by Wednesday’s storm.

Dubuque saw some of the worst conditions as it endured the first ice storm warning in nearly a decade. The storm left about a quarter inch of ice.

“I salted last night and scraped again this morning,” said Florence Siefker of Dubuque.

Suefker was proud of the work she had put into keeping her sidewalk clean with her ice scraper, but her walk to work was anything but easy. She brought the scraper along for the block-long trip.

“I have to use it to chop and do a quick scrape so I can have some good footing,” she said.

Rashawn Braboy was in a similar situation as he navigated the sidewalks with unsure footing on his daily walk to the grocery store.

“I walked to the store, and I almost fell five times,” he said.

Braboy said the storm even meant they needed to change where they parked their cars.

“You have to use that spot up front,” he said. “The back is covered in ice and isn’t usable.”

Dubuque residents have 48 hours to clear the ice from their sidewalks and driveways. While people continued to chip away at the ice, Florence worried about the postal workers delivering mail, delivery drivers dropping off packages, and people like her who needed a clear sidewalk to get where they need to go.

“Even if it was a thin layer, don’t be deceived,” she said. “When you look on the ground and think you see the sidewalk you’re walking on, there’s a thin layer of ice on there.”

