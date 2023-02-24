Show You Care
Dubuque Police make arrest in homicide investigation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have made an arrest in the February 7th shooting death of a 31-year-old Dubuque man.

On February 7th, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

First responders took him to the hospital, but the man (identified later as Lonnie Edward Burns) died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired. Police say participants fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident.

Following an investigation, Dubuque officials have charged 25-year-old Aaron Johnson with First Degree Murder. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located Johnson in Chicago and arrested him on February 23rd. . He is currently being held on a $1.5-million-dollar bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415. You can also submit tips anonymously online at www.cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app available at www.cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.

