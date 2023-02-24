The Domestic Violence Intervention Program hosts its 26th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) hosted its 26th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency in Coralville on Wednesday.

For the first time since February 2020, the Souper Bowl Fundraiser was held in person. The fundraiser featured over 30 soups from restaurants in Johnson County.

The program’s goal is to raise $30,000 from the Souper Bowl which is their largest fundraiser of the year. DVIP provides comprehensive services to victim-survivors of intimate partner violence.

For over 40 years, DVIP has offered support, resources, and safety to individuals in an eight-county service region which includes Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Lee, Johnson, Washington, and Van Buren counties.

DVIP’s services include a 24/7/365 hotline, safety planning, advocacy, trauma-informed counseling, emergency pet programs, and more.

Participating restaurants at this year’s event included Basta, Trumpet Blossom Cafe, Red’s Alehouse, Cafe Dodici, Two Dogs Pub,Shakespeare’s, HyVee, Bread Garden, Oasis, Nodo, Hilltop Tavern, Tribute, Big Grove Brewery, Olive Garden, Applebee’s, Bluebird Cafe, Midtown Family Restaurant, Iowa Athletic Club, The Webster, St.Burch, Blackstone, Goosetown, Monica’s, 30 Hop, Tuscan Moon, Mirabiots, Iowa River Power Company, Mamitas, Hyatt Hotel, Get Fresh Cafe, Firehouse Subs, and Texas Roadhouse.

Organizers say that events like the Souper Bowl let people know they’re not alone and that help is out there.

For more information on the Domestic Violence Intervention Program click here.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program Hotline is 1-800-373-1043. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.