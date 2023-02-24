Show You Care
Coralville man charged with sexual abuse has trial pushed back

In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of second degree sexual abuse.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has pushed back the trial in the case of a Coralville man charged with sexual abuse of a child.

Police arrested Jeffrey Dodds in April 2022 on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse between June 1st and Nov. 19th, 2021. Dodds co-owned the no longer operational Simple Abundance Child Care in Coralville. At the time the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the case involves a victim under the age of 14.

In a ruling Friday, the judge pushed back the trial till July 18th, 2023.

