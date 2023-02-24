Chilly with One More Snow Chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds have been strong throughout our Thursday and will continue tonight from the northwest at 15-25 mph. As the mercury drops into the single digits, the chill falls below zero and stays that way into the morning. On Friday afternoon and evening, a weak system passes across the state, bringing a light snow chance with a trace to one inch possible.

A light dusting of snow is possible with a weak system on Friday afternoon and evening. (KCRG)

Even though the snow is light, remember that it can cause slick spots and stretches. After a quiet and milder weekend, we have a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night into Monday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.