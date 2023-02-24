Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chilly with One More Snow Chance

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds have been strong throughout our Thursday and will continue tonight from the northwest at 15-25 mph. As the mercury drops into the single digits, the chill falls below zero and stays that way into the morning. On Friday afternoon and evening, a weak system passes across the state, bringing a light snow chance with a trace to one inch possible.

A light dusting of snow is possible with a weak system on Friday afternoon and evening.
A light dusting of snow is possible with a weak system on Friday afternoon and evening.(KCRG)

Even though the snow is light, remember that it can cause slick spots and stretches. After a quiet and milder weekend, we have a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night into Monday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Brent Clark
Caitlin Clark’s father Brent on coaching and watching his superstar daughter
Iowa House passes 'student voucher bill'
Iowa House Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana
Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain is quickly slickening up surfaces across Eastern Iowa today
Iowa bill would let owners leave loaded guns in cars
Iowa bill would let gun owners leave loaded firearms in parked cars near schools and businesses

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 23, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
Blustery today with below zero wind chills the start Friday
We’ve hit our highs already today and temperatures will cool down to near 20 by this evening...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, February 23