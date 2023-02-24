Cedar Rapids Police identify 16-year-old shooting victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed in NW Cedar Rapids last Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 11:42 a.m. February 18th in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW. Officers arrived and located the teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Cedar Rapids officials named Michael McCune as the 16-year-old victim.

The McCune family has set up a GoFundMe in order to help pay expenses for Michael’s memorial and burial.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.