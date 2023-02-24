Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Police identify 16-year-old shooting victim

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed in NW Cedar Rapids last Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 11:42 a.m. February 18th in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW. Officers arrived and located the teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Cedar Rapids officials named Michael McCune as the 16-year-old victim.

The McCune family has set up a GoFundMe in order to help pay expenses for Michael’s memorial and burial.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Greg Davis
Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide

Latest News

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
On February 7th, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots...
Dubuque Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Dubuque County crash leaves one injured
Dubuque County crash leaves one injured
Ukrainian refugee in Iowa shares her story ahead of one-year mark of Russian invasion
Ukrainian refugee in Iowa shares her story ahead of one-year mark of Russian invasion