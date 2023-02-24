Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide

"I’ve been here for 15 years. But, I’ve never seen anything like it.”
By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2023 average increase in valuation for residential property throughout the state of Iowa is estimated to be about 22%, according to the Linn County Assessor’s Office.

The increase in assessment value will affect how tax bills are calculated throughout the state, which can’t be calculated until the assessment limitation and levy rate are finalized. Those three factors can vary by county, city, township or neighborhood.

Jerry Witt, who is the Linn County Assessor, said the increase is driven by lower interest rates over the last two years and a supply of houses not meeting demand. He said this is increasing the prices houses sell at, which affects the property assessment at a significant rate.

“I’ve never seen it,” Witt said. “I guess, I’ve been here for 15 years. But, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He said other factors like the high price of lumber have also affected the assessment rates, which jumped 25% in Linn County.

Julie Carson, who is the Cedar Rapids City Assessor, said the average residential property within the city saw an increase in its assessment at about 15%. She said those assessment notices are scheduled to be mailed on March 30 because they are still finalizing values in an email to TV9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Brent Clark
Caitlin Clark’s father Brent on coaching and watching his superstar daughter
Iowa House passes 'student voucher bill'
Iowa House Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana
Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain is quickly slickening up surfaces across Eastern Iowa today
Iowa bill would let owners leave loaded guns in cars
Iowa bill would let gun owners leave loaded firearms in parked cars near schools and businesses

Latest News

Local groups react to shots-fired data
Local groups react to shots-fired data
Local groups react to shots-fired data
Local groups react to shots-fired data
A map showing the amount of water contained within the snowpack as of Friday, Feb. 23, 2023....
Second spring flood outlook highlights increased Mississippi River risk
The student’s family will now receive $125,000 through the settlement, but the agreement states...
Dubuque Community Schools settle lawsuit claiming negligence led to student’s sexual assault