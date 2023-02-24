Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Amber Alert issued for missing Minnesota boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.(Lakeville Police Dept.)
By KEYC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Minnesota.

Leon Ramsarran is described as 3-feet tall, weighing 35-40 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lakeville Police Department is attempting to locate the missing 3-year-old boy, who was taken from his residence in Lakeville, Minnesota.

He might be wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt with three black buttons on top, a dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, and tan and black boots.

If you see Leon, you’re asked to please call the Lakeville Police Department at 952-985-4812 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Greg Davis
Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide

Latest News

The West Coast braces for historic severe winter weather. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS, KABC, KHSL, ONSCENE...
Historic winters slams the West Coast
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car
FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says