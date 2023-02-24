Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Brent Clark
Caitlin Clark’s father Brent on coaching and watching his superstar daughter
Iowa House passes 'student voucher bill'
Iowa House Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana
Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain is quickly slickening up surfaces across Eastern Iowa today
Iowa bill would let owners leave loaded guns in cars
Iowa bill would let gun owners leave loaded firearms in parked cars near schools and businesses

Latest News

A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine,...
White House urging higher fines for train safety violations
NTSB releases preliminary report on train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio -- calling it "100...
NTSB releases report on train derailment
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying