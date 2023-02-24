Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Milligan
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault
26-year-old man shot
Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting
Greg Davis
Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide
Assessments for residential properties expected to increase over 20% statewide

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.
Amber Alert issued for missing Minnesota boy
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in ‘Rust’ shooting case
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite