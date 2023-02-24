11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 68-year-old man who was heard in a wiretap conspiring to distribute large quantities of ice methamphetamine was convicted by a jury on Friday.

Evidence at the trial showed that the Cedar Rapids Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a wiretap from 2021 to 2022 targeting a group shipping large amounts of ice methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids.

Elmer Mims was intercepted in a call in early December 2021 discussing receiving 14 pounds of ice meth for $26,000. During another call in February 2022, individuals discussed obtaining 60 pounds of ice meth and giving 20 of those pounds to Mims.

In March 2022, investigators searched Mim’s residence and seized nearly $19,000 in cash drug proceeds, 4 pounds of marijuana, a box for a handgun, a holster, tactical vest, and ammunition.

He was found guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment

Mims had a previous conviction in 1985 for smuggling large amounts of heroin using drug couriers and sending drug money to Hong Kong and Nepal.

The following individuals have all been charged in the same indictment and had previously pled guilty in federal court:

David Poitier Belton

Derek Michael Mims

Phillip Lanell Rogers

Robert Lee Michael Bates

Anton Tarrice Whitney, Jr.

Christopher Eric Curley

Calub Joseph Storlie

Timothy Michael Webber

Kiyonte Levell Sowell

Jesus Vera

