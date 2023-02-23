Vinton-Shellsburg girls will play at state for the first time since 1999

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Rich Haisman has worked with his team since 3rd grade, but he started with a pretty bad loss.

“I think our first game we lost 38-2,” Haisman said. “The second game was 40 something to two, and they took it easy on us, otherwise it could have been worse.”

The girls stuck with it, and their coach stuck with them.

“We’ve gone all the way through seventh grade 8th grade, and when they became freshman, I started as the head coach,” he said.

Hard work over ten years paid off on Saturday, the Vikettes were underdogs at Grinnell, but they didn’t care and came out with a win anyway.

“That was probably one of the happiest days I’ve ever had,” said senior forward Ashlie Meyer. “There were so many emotions from all the nerves to happiness.”

The game was over an hour away but the Vinton-Shellsburg players say their fans outnumbered the Grinnell fans.

It’s their first time going to state since 1999, and as the No. 8 seed they’ll likely be underestimated, but senior scoring leader Alyssa Griffith says her team doesn’t mind.

“We kind of like being the underdog and surprising people,” Griffith said.

“You cannot underestimate these girls,” Haisman said. “Tell them that they can’t do something and look out that’s exactly what they’re gonna be able to do.”

Even a small chance at a state title has this team focused, but their coach couldn’t help but think about what’ll happen afterwards with his six seniors

“It’s special it’s really special when you’re with a group like this for this long,” Haisman said. “They’re all like daughters, so I’m graduating six daughters.”

