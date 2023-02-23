Show You Care
Vinton man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault

Matthew David Milligan(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, February 22nd, Independence Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Swan Lake Boulevard.

According to police, hotel staff reported that a female occupant approached the counter appearing injured and in distress. Staff then say a male occupant, later identified as 42-year-old Matthew David Milligan, took the female back to their hotel room against her will. Law enforcement arrived and could hear the female inside the room in distress.

Police breached the room and detained Milligan. He was charged with the following:

  • Kidnapping – 1st Degree
  • Domestic Abuse Assault – Strangulation
  • Violation of No Contact Order
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Unlawful Use of License

The female victim was transferred to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

