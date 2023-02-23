Temperatures drop as the wind picks up today, a little more snow possible tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This latest system continues to move off to the east today and as it does so, look for winds to increase. Gusts over 30 mph appear likely and this will be one of those days where the highs are hit in the morning hours, then temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. The temperature drop may cause re-freezing on some surfaces...use caution as this occurs. For many of us, the temperatures will settle down to around 20 degrees by 6pm alongside wind chills of 0-10 degrees. Tonight, expect cold conditions with actual lows of 0-10. Wind chills will likely be below zero for a time tomorrow morning.

Wind will pick up speed today, dropping temperatures and causing surfaces to refreeze. (KCRG)

FRIDAY: By the afternoon hours, we still expect a chance of snow showers in the area. Accumulation still looks minor with this one and generally under an inch, but could still cause a few slick spots on roads into tomorrow evening.

A light dusting of snow is possible with a weak system on Friday afternoon and evening. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: How about three in a row? Looks good to us! Plan on highs around 40 on Saturday with highs surging well into the 40s on Sunday

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The next larger system is still on track to move into our area on Sunday night and Monday. At this time, enough instability is present that a chance of thunderstorms is certainly warranted along with the rain showers. This system will be capable of over a half-inch of rainfall and depending on the track, a few locally strong storms can’t be entirely ruled out. Much will depend on the dew points and how high they can get. Regardless of the outcome, that system is a much warmer one and no wintry impacts are suggested at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.