Teen sentenced to 20 years in deadly drive-by shooting outside of East High School

Shooting outside Des Moines East High School that killed one teenager and critically wounded two others.
By KCRG Staff and KCCI Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI/KCRG) - One of the teenagers charged in last year’s deadly drive-by shooting outside Des Moines’ East High School has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the teens fired at students outside East High School in Des Moines in March last year.

15-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in that shooting.

Jessica Lopez and Kemery Ortega were seriously hurt. Nine other teens were charged.

