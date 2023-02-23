Starts Right Here to reopen next week
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The founder of the educational nonprofit Starts Right Here says it will reopen next week.
Will Keeps said the program, which helps at-risk youth will open Monday, one month after a deadly shooting there.
Keeps plans to reconnect with students and staff onsite today and Thursday.
A gunman shot and killed two students at Starts Right Here Jan. 23.
Keeps was wounded in the shooting, but is recovering.
