Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Starts Right Here to reopen next week

Will Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth, said he will remain...
Will Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth, said he will remain “all in on helping kids that are not reachable in so many peoples' eyes."(Des Moines Police Department Facebook)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The founder of the educational nonprofit Starts Right Here says it will reopen next week.

Will Keeps said the program, which helps at-risk youth will open Monday, one month after a deadly shooting there.

Keeps plans to reconnect with students and staff onsite today and Thursday.

A gunman shot and killed two students at Starts Right Here Jan. 23.

Keeps was wounded in the shooting, but is recovering.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Brent Clark
Caitlin Clark’s father Brent on coaching and watching his superstar daughter
Iowa House passes 'student voucher bill'
Iowa House Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana
Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain is quickly slickening up surfaces across Eastern Iowa today
Iowa bill would let owners leave loaded guns in cars
Iowa bill would let gun owners leave loaded firearms in parked cars near schools and businesses