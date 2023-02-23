Starts Right Here to reopen next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The founder of the educational nonprofit Starts Right Here says it will reopen next week.

Will Keeps said the program, which helps at-risk youth will open Monday, one month after a deadly shooting there.

Keeps plans to reconnect with students and staff onsite today and Thursday.

A gunman shot and killed two students at Starts Right Here Jan. 23.

Keeps was wounded in the shooting, but is recovering.

