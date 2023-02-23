Show You Care
Proposed plan that would return the death penalty to Iowa moves forward

A Senate bill that could re-instate the death penalty in Iowa is moving through the Statehouse.
By KCCI Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Senate bill that could re-instate the death penalty in Iowa is moving through the Statehouse.

Iowa abolished the death penalty 57 years ago. Several efforts have been made in recent years to bring it back.

On Tuesday, the bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary committee and will be heading to the full floor.

The bill, SF 357, would allow death sentences only in cases where a child is kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

Supporters of the bill say right now, there is nothing to deter rapists from killing their victims, because a conviction on either charge carries the same sentence.

Opponents of the bill say it could result in the death of innocent people, if judges or juries make a mistake.

