Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000

A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.

The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.

Officials said the box had never been opened.

The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.

It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.

However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.

The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.

Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

