Man convicted second time of stabbing, killing girlfriend

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For a second time, a man is convicted of stabbing and killing his girlfriend in Linn County.

A jury first convicted Greg Davis of first degree murder in 2018. But the Iowa Supreme Court overturned the conviction 20-20. It ruled a judge left out Davis’ insanity defense in jury instructions.

Now court documents show a judge found him guilty of second degree murder in a bench trial last Friday. This means there was no jury.

His sentencing is now set for April 28th.

Greg has admitted to stabbing Carrie Davis more than 20 times in 2017. Police say Greg rolled her body up in carpet and left it in the back of a trailer. His attorneys claimed he suffered from a mental defect and drug use at the time. Carrie and Greg have the same last name but they are not related.

