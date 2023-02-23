Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Freezing rain and heavy snow Wednesday
Ice accumulations expected to cause major travel impacts on Wednesday
Winter weather alerts KCRG
WATCH: Joe Winters gives update on ice potential in Eastern Iowa Wednesday
Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening.
Still fairly quiet today, freezing rain still on track to move in tomorrow
Ted Wolf
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.

Latest News

Schools use snow days for virtual learning
Schools using virtual learning to keep students engaged on snow days
Ice storm warning for Eastern Iowa doesn’t stop observance of Ash Wednesday
Ice storm warning for Eastern Iowa doesn’t stop observance of Ash Wednesday
Dubuque roads
Dubuque sees snow, ice-covered roads
Schools moving to virtual learning instead of snow days
Schools moving to 'virtual learning' days instead of 'snow' days