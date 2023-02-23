Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jones’ 28 lead Southern Illinois over Northern Iowa 86-63

Led by Lance Jones' 28 points, the Southern Illinois Salukis defeated the Northern Iowa...
Led by Lance Jones' 28 points, the Southern Illinois Salukis defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers 86-63 on Wednesday night. The Salukis improved to 21-9 with the victory and the Panthers fell to 13-16.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 28 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-63 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 11 for 14, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (21-9, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 12 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Trent Brown recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (13-16, 9-10) with 21 points and four steals. Northern Iowa also got 17 points from Logan Wolf. Trey Campbell also had seven points.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Freezing rain and heavy snow Wednesday
Ice accumulations expected to cause major travel impacts on Wednesday
Winter weather alerts KCRG
WATCH: Joe Winters gives update on ice potential in Eastern Iowa Wednesday
Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening.
Still fairly quiet today, freezing rain still on track to move in tomorrow
Ted Wolf
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.

Latest News

Bowen Born scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 69-66 on Saturday night.
Born scores 21, Northern Iowa edges Missouri State 69-66
FILE: Bowen Born (#13) moves the ball against an Evansville defender on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022....
McCauley’s 21 lead Indiana State past Northern Iowa 80-62
No. 3 Iowa State beats No. 14 Northern Iowa in the McLeod Center 19-12
UNI Logo
Toumi scores 15, Evansville beats Northern Iowa 71-59