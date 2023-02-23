Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 21st, a man from Iowa City was sentenced to federal prison following his plea to two counts of receiving child pornography.

According to court records, 21-year-old Luke Kenneth Beckner traveled to meet at least two minors and engage in sexual intercourse with them. He also used his cell phone and social media accounts to solicit pornography. Beckner distributed some of the images to another person.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and must serve an 8-year term of supervised release after his sentence.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.