Ice storm warning for Eastern Iowa doesn’t stop observance of Ash Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday’s freezing rain and dangerous travel conditions happened to coincide with a day many leave home and head to church.

According to Father John Seda at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is one of the most popular days in terms of attendance for Catholic churches.

“Catholics just love Ash Wednesday,” said Father Seda. “We have a thing called Holy Days of Obligation in which we are actually obligated to go. And Ash Wednesday is not a Holy Day of Obligation. And yet people come at a greater rate than they do for Holy Days of Obligation.”

However, the forecast did put a damper on that enthusiasm.

“We didn’t have school today,” said Father Seda. “If...the grade school was open, we would have a full church with 300-some kids. Yeah, the numbers were down a little bit.” He guessed there were about 200 people at each of the first two Masses of the day.

He added that, when it comes to the question of weather, location also makes a difference.

“Every pastor faces that dilemma. What do you do when the weather hits on a day like today? And I think in rural areas, it’s different. But in Cedar Rapids, it seems to be that enough people would consider it safe to come out,” he said.

Father Seda said it would take something “really extraordinary” to cancel Mass. However, while he said there would be Mass for those who wanted to attend, he supported those who wanted to be cautious.

“I always tell people, if you don’t feel safe going out, please don’t go out.”

