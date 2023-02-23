Show You Care
Dubuque Community Schools settle lawsuit claiming negligence led to student’s sexual assault

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Community Schools have settled a lawsuit claiming the district’s negligence led to a student’s sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 and claims that a female student was repeatedly bullied by a male student, and school officials were notified. It says the district failed to prevent further contact between the students and the female student was later sexually assaulted on campus.

School board members unanimously approved the settlement.

The student’s family will now receive $125,000 through the settlement, but the agreement states this is not an admission or concession from the district that those claims are correct.

