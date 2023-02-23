Cedar Rapids Police ask for help after man hurt in shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate a shooting that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue southeast just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. That’s in the Wellington Heights Neighborhood. That’s where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders took him to the hospital.

While police interviewed witnesses, they’re asking anyone to let them know more about this situation.

People can call Cedar Rapids Police, or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a monetary reward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.