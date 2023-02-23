Blustery today with below zero wind chills the start Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gusty winds and blustery conditions headline the afternoon today along with chilly temperatures.

We’ve hit our highs already today and temperatures will be steady or cooling through the day, down to near 20 by this evening with overnight lows down to the single digits. Winds gusts over 30 mph are likely throughout the afternoon. Combine those with the cool air and wind chills will feel like the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon, feeling like we’re below zero overnight. Do note, the temperature drop may cause re-freezing on some surfaces...use caution as this occurs.

FRIDAY: By tomorrow afternoon, we still expect a chance of snow showers in the area. Accumulation still looks minor with this one, but could still cause a few slick spots on roads into tomorrow evening. Look for another nice weekend, then a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

A light dusting of snow is possible with a weak system on Friday afternoon and evening. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Yet another mild weekend awaits us. Plan on highs around 40 on Saturday with highs surging well into the 40s on Sunday. Both look quiet weather-wise with partly cloudy skies with more clouds building late Sunday as our next weather-maker moves in.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The next larger system is still on track to move into our area on Sunday night and Monday. At this time, enough instability is present that a chance of thunderstorms is certainly warranted along with the rain showers. This system will be capable of over a half-inch of rainfall and depending on the track, a few locally strong storms can’t be entirely ruled out. Much will depend on the dew points and how high they can get. Regardless of the outcome, that system is a much warmer one and no wintry impacts are suggested at this time.

