AARP urges Iowa legislature to cap insulin costs

The organization says that insulin prices have increased over 600% in the last 20 years and...
The organization says that insulin prices have increased over 600% in the last 20 years and that a state cap on the costs would protect nearly 250,000 Iowans.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, AARP Iowa called on state legislators to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for Iowans on state-regulated health insurance plans.

The organization says that insulin prices have increased over 600% in the last 20 years and that a state cap on the costs would protect nearly 250,000 Iowans.

“Insulin is a life-saving drug for hundreds of thousands of Iowans with diabetes or pre-diabetes, and yet too many are still being forced to pay skyrocketing insulin costs,” said AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson. “Whenever we talk with older Iowans about health care, the high cost of insulin is always the top concern we hear across the state. Congress passed caps for those on Medicare, and the ball is now in the state legislature’s court to protect Iowans on state-regulated health insurance plans. We are confident Iowa legislators will listen to our volunteers and act on this lifesaving issue.”

In 2021, a bill passed 89-2 in the House that would have capped insulin costs at $100 per month. However, it did not make it to the Senate floor.

