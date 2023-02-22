Show You Care
Local nonprofits try to stay open during inclement weather

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether people are walking, driving, taking public transportation, or even biking, some area nonprofits will see it all during inclement weather conditions. That’s why volunteers at those organizations want to show up for those who need to show up.

The Groundswell Café is one example. As a ‘pay-it-forward’ restaurant, it is more than just a stop for lunch for many people. During weather icy weather conditions, it’s a place for people to stay dry, warm, and get a good meal without having to empty their pockets. And director Philip Hamilton takes that very seriously.

“We all feel an obligation or duty to stay open for everyone who may not have a place to be,” said Hamilton. “I always tell the staff if it’s a weather day, come in only if you feel safe and we plan to leave if that changes.”

Many of the staff, including Hamilton, walked in to work today.

To many area nonprofits, the priority of serving their clientele goes beyond inclement weather.

“We see people coming in to warm up and also get a meal and it may be one of the few places they can that day,” said Hamilton.

The same goes for the Coralville Community Food Pantry. Executive Director John Boller says they plan days in advance to make sure they can continue to serve during a time when many of their clientele need resources the most.

“We want to make sure our food supply is strong enough to ensure that if people are going to make the effort to come out in dangerous conditions we want to make sure our shelves are stocked and have enough food to make it worth while for people,” said Boller.

According to their surveys, nearly 75% of the people they serve consider the food pantry to be their primary food source.

Boller says the middle of the week is a huge day for food pick-up and deliveries.

To close or stop services would mean something they hope never to consider.

“Right about now is when things are running a little low,” said Boller. “So we want to make sure they have access to the food they need and sometimes the only way to replenish their supply is to turn to a food pantry.”

